UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 173,806 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of 360 DigiTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.59. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.