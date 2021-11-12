UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,301 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 25.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 189,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $1,611,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,306,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,778 shares of company stock worth $35,590,400. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

