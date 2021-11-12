UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

