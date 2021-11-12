UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,322 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NYSE UNVR opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

