UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 63,564 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 580,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,564 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Antero Midstream by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 176,229 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 84,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 701.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 148,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Antero Midstream by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 455,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM opened at $10.80 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

