UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 769 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of frontdoor worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter worth about $842,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 222.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter worth about $892,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.