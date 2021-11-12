UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,870 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $23.08 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other news, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

