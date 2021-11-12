UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after buying an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

