Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.59 billion-$5.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

UAA traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.