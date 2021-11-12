Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.38

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.38 and last traded at C$20.29, with a volume of 140302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uni-Select currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$844.77 million and a PE ratio of -34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.29.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

