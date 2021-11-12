Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.94. Unico American shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 111,020 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Get Unico American alerts:

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 53.44% and a negative net margin of 53.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Unico American Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.