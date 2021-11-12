UniLend Hits Market Capitalization of $29.31 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, UniLend has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $29.31 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00226217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00089617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

