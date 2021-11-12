Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $692.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. Unitil has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 91.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,926 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Unitil in the third quarter worth $713,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Unitil by 756.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 233,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unitil by 68.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

