Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $171.63, but opened at $159.00. Unity Software shares last traded at $185.60, with a volume of 143,093 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $4,154,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,116,989 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average of $117.16.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

