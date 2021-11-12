Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upstart updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.
Shares of Upstart stock opened at $246.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.66. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
