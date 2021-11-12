Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upstart updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $246.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.66. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,330,111 shares of company stock valued at $533,999,017. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.