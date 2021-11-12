Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 1,221,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 449,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UROY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 131.85 and a quick ratio of 109.62. The company has a market cap of $503.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UROY. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 527.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,742 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

