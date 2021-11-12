US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.

ECOL stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.17. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.01.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

ECOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

