US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $3,850,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 50.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 2,596,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,269. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

