Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

