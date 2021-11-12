VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBON. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000.

Get VanEck China Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck China Bond ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. VanEck China Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $24.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.