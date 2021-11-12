VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 323,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,555,093 shares.The stock last traded at $47.04 and had previously closed at $45.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.