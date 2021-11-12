Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $20,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,787 shares of company stock worth $2,010,140 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RM stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

