Vanguard Group Inc. Has $18.60 Million Stock Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,385,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $18,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Century Casinos by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Century Casinos by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.