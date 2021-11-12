Vanguard Group Inc. Has $19.72 Million Stock Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.91% of MVB Financial worth $19,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $264,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $512.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.90. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

