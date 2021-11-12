Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,998,964 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BRF by 230.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in BRF in the second quarter worth $7,053,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 180.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,778,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,910 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in BRF in the second quarter worth $4,782,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BRF by 1,478.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

