Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 315,526 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.32% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after acquiring an additional 223,627 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 245,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,262.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 275,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

