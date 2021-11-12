Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 58,397 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.88% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $20,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

BHB stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $489.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

