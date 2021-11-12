Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Headinvest LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.8% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $157,039,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.58 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

