Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after buying an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

