Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Varta in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Varta in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varta has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €98.83 ($116.27).

VAR1 opened at €116.60 ($137.18) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €123.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €130.08. Varta has a one year low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a one year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

