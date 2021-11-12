Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €98.83 ($116.27).

Shares of Varta stock opened at €116.60 ($137.18) on Monday. Varta has a 1 year low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a 1 year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €123.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €130.08.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

