Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($999.00) EPS.

VSTA traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 127,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,743. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

