VAULT (VAULT) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.80 or 0.00010663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $1,152.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,721,270.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79730239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00097979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.04 or 0.07215701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.54 or 0.99893907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,103 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

