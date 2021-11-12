Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $58.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

VTR traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $54.63. 12,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 103.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

