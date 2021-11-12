Venus Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Venus has a market capitalization of $279.95 million and approximately $29.46 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $24.40 or 0.00038029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,327.64 or 1.00247559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.67 or 0.00599467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000144 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,471,987 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

