Veracity Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

