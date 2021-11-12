Veracity Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $7,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1,580.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 112,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 95,698 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a market cap of $655.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

