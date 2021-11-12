Verity & Verity LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 26.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 99.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 327,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 10.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Aflac by 16.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 22,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,078 shares of company stock worth $2,113,952. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $57.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.