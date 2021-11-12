Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 776,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 316,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

QCOM stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $164.75. 75,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,926,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.