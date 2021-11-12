Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 107,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,845. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 463.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100,284 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 582.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 201,029 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.