Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VERV shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

