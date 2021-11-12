Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $40.00 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 42.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 36.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.