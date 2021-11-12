Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VKTX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX opened at $6.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $488.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.66. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 54.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 57.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 114,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.