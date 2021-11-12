Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.14. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

