Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRDN. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 104,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,974. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

