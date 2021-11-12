Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Announces Earnings Results

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.48. 9,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. Virios Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virios Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Virios Therapeutics worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

