Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 28,071 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.49. 44,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,619. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.