Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER remained flat at $$50.30 during midday trading on Friday. 29,651,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

