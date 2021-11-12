Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.73. 23,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,261. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $158.64 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.86.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

