Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after buying an additional 660,657 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after buying an additional 315,780 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after buying an additional 230,808 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 591,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,793,000 after acquiring an additional 198,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.74. 23,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,080. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.07.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.